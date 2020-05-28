Target again on Friday closed more than two dozen stores in the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis-based retailer had closed them early on Thursday because of growing unrest and violence in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in police custody.

It reopened all but six in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday morning. Those six stores included its Lake Street store, which suffered extensive damage from looting in recent days.

On Friday morning, Target closed three more stores as a cautionary measure and around 20 at 1 p.m., said spokesman Joshua Thomas.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” Target said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”