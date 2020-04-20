President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he got a “very nice call” from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and is “working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast.”

It comes days after the president also tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” in support of a group protesting the state’s stay-at-home order outside Walz’s St. Paul residence. After the tweet Friday, Walz said he called the president and vice president to ask what he should be doing differently to safely reopen the economy, but at the time he said he hadn’t heard back.

“Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!” read Trump’s tweet in full on Monday, after he connected with the governor.

The tweets spanning 72 hours mark the first time Trump has weighed in on Minnesota’s coronavirus response and leadership, and his tone toward Walz, a Democrat, is a departure from the more combative public relationship he’s had with other governors in Michigan, New York and Washington.

Walz himself has signaled frustrations about lack of ventilators, testing kits and other supplies flowing to states, but he’s been careful not to directly criticize the president by name. “I just don’t have time to try to figure out why something like that would happen,” Walz said Friday in response to the president’s tweet supporting protests. “I just have to lead from Minnesota’s perspective.”

The tweet is also the first signal that help could be on the way to Minnesota from the federal government, although Trump didn’t specify what the governor asked for during the call.

Trump released new guidelines last week to help states lift social-distancing measures, but in a call with governors across the country, he said: “You are going to call your own shots.”

Walz will discuss the call at a previously scheduled news conference Monday afternoon.

Twitter: @bbierschbach