After brief return home, a family in Gaza is forced by war to flee again

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Abu Jarad family is homeless once again. For the 10th time during Israel's 19-month campaign in Gaza, they have been forced to flee, and the latest uprooting was the most painful of all.
In January, during a ceasefire, Ne'man Abu Jarad, his wife and six daughters had a joyous return to their home in northern Gaza. They hoped it might be the end of their ordeal after more than a year of escaping Israeli offensives by traversing the length of the Gaza Strip and back.
Weeks later, bombs started falling again. They tried to hold out, but the Abu Jarads eventually abandoned their home a second time.
''Each time you take this decision to leave, it's like you're executing yourself by your own hand,'' Ne'man said. He spoke in Gaza City, where he and his brothers had set up tents for their families in the rubble-strewn yard of a destroyed apartment building.
The Associated Press has tracked the Abu Jarad family's journey across a territory where nearly the entire population of some 2.3 million Palestinians has been driven from their homes by the war. Like the Abu Jarads, most have moved multiple times.
The latest wave of forced displacement across the territory accelerated after Israel broke the two-month ceasefire on March 18 and resumed its military campaign.
At least 430,000 people have been on the move since then, and more are certain to follow as the Israeli military issues evacuation orders covering greater territory in an accelerating assault. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last Wednesday that Israel intends to force the population into the far south of Gaza.
This time, the displacement is unfurling under the threat of famine. Israel blocked all food, fuel, medicine and other aid from entering Gaza starting March 2, pushing hundreds of thousands close to starvation. It said the blockade and its resumed military campaign aim to force Hamas to disarm and release the 58 hostages it holds. The past week, Israel let in a trickle of supplies, but aid groups say it is far short of what is needed.