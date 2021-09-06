After taking last year off because of the pandemic, Fashion Week MN (FWMN) is back in full force.

Starting Sunday and running through the week under the "Dream" theme, it will feature a dozen events spotlighting local designers and boutiques.

FWMN CEO and co-founder Sarah Edwards said organizers continue to strive to make the event welcoming for all.

"The best feedback I heard during Spring FWMN was someone told me they could show up 100 percent authentic to who they are and not just be accepted, but be truly celebrated and supported," she said.

"That is what we are building. Honestly, if we had any rules it would be to show up in whatever way makes you feel the best and to be kind and open-minded."

Well, there is one rule: Masks will be required at all FWMN events.

If you want to see what's going on in the local scene and channel your inner fashionista, here's the line-up of events:

Additional show and ticket information can be found by visitingfashionweekmn.com/calendar.

FashionABLE 2.0:The kickoff Fashion Week MN event showcases models with disabilities as well as creations by artist James Reagan II of Through Jimmy's Eyes. The show will benefit Best Buddies, a nonprofit supporting the disability community in Minnesota. (2-4 p.m. Sept. 12, Rosedale Mall, $25)

Dr. Zwack's Gold Lion Collection Video Global Launch:One of local fashion's breakout stars, designer Dr. Zwack is set to launch a clothing brand globally on the International Digital Fashion Week Digital Showroom as well as release the Gold Lion Collection video on the FNL Network. This launch party will include the video premiere, live catwalk and music by Little Man. (General admission 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, North Loop Studio, 1018 N. Fifth St., Mpls., $23)

Discover Your Inner Chic, Hip and Well You After 50:Rumblings Media will focus on how style after 50 is evolving and how fashion can help you discover your stylish and healthy self. Models will showcase a variety of looks to help women define their personal style. A pop-up market geared toward midlife women's health and beauty is also in store. (6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13, Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Av.,Mpls., $35)

Native Visions:A runway show celebrating fashion and art of the Indigenous tribes of Minnesota, New Mexico and Canada. Designer Delina White has put together an evening that will spotlight her IamAnishinaabe line as well as collections from designers Osamuskwasis Roan and Darlene Beetso of Beads Sews Creations. (General admission 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Lynnhall, 2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., $25)

I Am Moody x MP3 All Black Attire Party:Come dressed in your favorite black attire, watch a runway show and shop throughout the night. Producers Richard Moody and Marcus Genzlinger highlight Fall 2021 fashion available at MartinPatrick3 boutique in the North Loop. (6:30 p.m., Sept. 15, MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Av. N., Minneapolis, free, first-come, first-serve basis)

The (Red)emption:Michael F. Byers of Energy Gear takes onthe meaning of the color red in this fashion show. (8 p.m., Sept. 15, Mall of America, $25)

Golden Runway:Golden Magazinehosts this runway show featuring four women-led labels with a theme of "elevated everyday wear." (General admission 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Aria, 105 N. 1st St., Mpls., $25)

The Freakshow Grand Opening and Runway Show:This event will feature a "diverse vintage circus, classy carney parade, and freaky party that celebrates vintage, handmaid, unique designs." The fashion portion will spotlight Minneapolis Vintage Market vendors, the Lovely Apothecary boutique collection, the Play Dead jewelry/accessories line and more. Stay after for a variety show. All profits will be donated to the Minnesota Guardian ad Litem advocating for abused and neglected children. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Lovely Apothecary, 3000 E. 50th St., Mpls., $15).

Northwoods Greene:Producer and designer Arianne Zager's Northwoods Couture runway show will feature pieces from ZaGaZa Production, Gilded Roots, Qe'Bella Couture, Nikita Curtis, c'Rina and Nashipai jewelry. All while transporting audiences to the magical world of the Northwoods. (7 p.m. Sept. 17, W Minneapolis - The Foshay, 821 S. Marquette Av., Mpls., general admission $30)

Live Model Sketch + Panel Discussion on Fashion Sustainability:The interactive event includes an inside look at fashion illustration, a live model sketch session and a panel discussion on emerging markets and sustainability. All proceeds will benefit Southside Food Share. (11 a.m. Sept. 18, Walrus Style Arts, 4400 N. Lyndale Av., Mpls., free)

Welcome to Wonderland:Fashion meets magic at this gathering that includes vignettes, a runway show and pop-up shop. (12:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Style Society, 3147 California St. NE, Suite #106, Mpls., $30)

Evolve:One of the well-known names in the local fashion circuit, Kim Jurek presents this runway and pop-up event featuring Minnesota designers. Because this is the closing event, expect a well-dressed and -tressed crowd ready to mix, mingle and say cheers to another round of fashion week. (General admission 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute Minneapolis, 400 Central Av. SE, Mpls., $25)