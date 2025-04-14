After a wayward Sunday at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau is 'super excited' about tweaking his gear

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bryson DeChambeau believed his game was in good enough shape to win the Masters. He certainly thought he could do it after he leapfrogged Rory McIlroy to take the lead two holes into the final round Sunday.
But perhaps the fact that he hit more golf balls on the range at Augusta National than anyone else in the field — by far — was a sign that all was not right with golf's quirky, long-hitting technician.
DeChambeau couldn't hit his irons where he was looking and couldn't keep pace with the leaders. He fell behind McIlroy as quickly as he jumped in front on Sunday, and a double bogey on the par-4 11th pretty much ended his chances. He finished four shots behind McIlroy and Justin Rose, who went to a sudden-death playoff that McIlroy won with a birdie.
''If I just had somewhat of good iron play this week,'' DeChambeau said, ''it would have been a lot different outcome.''
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the noted gearhead — who pioneered the use of single-length irons — already was excited talking about tweaking his equipment before he tries again to win a third major championship.
''It just wasn't tight, wasn't dialed in. I kept hitting the heel,'' DeChambeau said. ''We got some irons in that's got some more weight on the toe, which helps dramatically. But we haven't got the front edge just right yet.
''I can't wait. You're going to see some new equipment here very, very soon, which hopefully will optimize my game to an even greater level. Super excited about it, actually.''
The two-time U.S. Open champion, LIV Golf team captain and YouTube star closed with a 3-over 75 on Sunday to follow three straight rounds in the 60s. After he holed a putt from about 40 feet from off the green on the par-4 18th on Saturday, he entered the final round in prime position to break McIlroy's heart — like he did last June in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.