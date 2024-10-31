After a perfect October, Minnesota visits No. 24 Illinois looking for fourth straight win

Illinois has been ranked for seven consecutive weeks, the most since the 2001 Big Ten championship team was ranked for 10 straight weeks ... The Illini are the only Big Ten team with three wins over ranked teams this season. Their only losses are to No. 1 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State. ... The Gophers beat Maryland 48-23 last week. It was the most points they'd scored in a conference game since 2019, when they beat Maryland 52-10. The 25-point margin of victory was their largest in a Big Ten game since a 31-3 win over Northwestern in 2022. ... Minnesota safety Koi Perich leads the Big Ten and is No. 2 in the nation with five interceptions. The freshman also leads the conference with an average of 14.2 yards per punt return. ... The Gophers last had a four-game Big Ten winning streak in 2021 — a streak ended by the Illini with a 14-6 win at Minnesota.