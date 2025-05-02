After a fan's terrifying fall in Pittsburgh, a look at safety measures across MLB

In 2019, a 2-year-old girl fractured her skull when struck by a foul ball at the Houston Astros' stadium. The club later reached a settlement with the girl's family. The following offseason, MLB announced seven major league teams would expand protective netting to the foul poles and 15 others would expand their netting generally to the area in the outfield where the stands begin to angle away from the field. The remaining eight clubs already had installed netting that extended substantially beyond the far end of the dugouts.