After a fan's terrifying fall in Pittsburgh, a look at safety measures across MLB

NEW YORK — When a fan flipped over the railing and fell off the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Wednesday night, it elicited memories of spectators who have died from similar falls at other major league stadiums.
Kavan Markwood was in critical condition as of Thursday after falling onto the warning track in right field just as Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3. Markwood was tended to for approximately five minutes by members of both the Pirates and Cubs training staffs as well as PNC personnel, before being removed from the field on a cart. He was taken to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital.
Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, posted on X Thursday that the ''incident is being treated as accidental in nature.''
Fans died after steep falls at ballparks in Arlington, Texas, in 2011 and Atlanta in 2015.
Here's a look at some safety measures instituted by MLB and its teams:
Ballpark railings
Railing heights at ballparks are team decisions based on local laws and codes. The railing that runs along the Clemente Wall is three feet (36 inches) in height, which exceeds the building code requirements of 26 inches, according to Pirates vice president of communications Brian Warecki.
Those rail heights have come under scrutiny at other ballparks after fans died. The Rangers raised the height of the front row rails at their former ballpark by as much as 12 inches to 42 inches in July 2011 after a fan named Shannon Stone fell about 20 feet.