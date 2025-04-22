After a crash course in football from 'Last Chance U,' Mapalo Mwansa hopes to walk NFL draft stage

Mapalo ''Maz'' Mwansa's journey to the NFL has been unique, even for a league that continues to expand its international footprint.
The 20-year-old Mwansa grew up in Peterborough, England, and played rugby, soccer, basketball, track and field and cricket in high school. He ended up at Loughborough University to study economics and finance and turned heads when he ran the 100 meters in 10.48 seconds at a ''sports day'' on campus.
Told American football might be an option, Mwansa ''threw myself into the university team'' and has worked tirelessly since to improve. Now, after a crash course that included learning from popular Netflix series ''Last Chance U'' and ''Quarterback,'' Mwansa hopes to get selected in the NFL draft.
''I would never have thought I would be doing this four or five years ago,'' Mwansa told The Associated Press. ''Even two years ago, football was not in the picture for me. The journey's been a complete whistle-stop tour, and I'm trying to soak in as much as I can and just enjoy every bit of the process.
''If you don't enjoy it, it shows throughout your results. But I love this game, and I will continue to love her and try to better myself each way I can. The journey is crazy when I think about it.''
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker ended up with the Nottingham Caesars and then landed a spot with the national team for the 2024 European championships — all while juggling a full-time job at Baker Tilly International, one of the top accounting firms in the world.
He gained more attention at a Canadian Football League combine in the United Kingdom and landed an invite to the NFL's International Pathway Program, which provides a 10-week training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and a showcase at USF's annual pro day in nearby Tampa.
Mwansa will travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to attend the draft and maybe make the walk across the stage.