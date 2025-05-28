After a 15-year battle, Harvard agrees in settlement to relinquish early photos of slaves

BOSTON — Harvard University will relinquish 175-year-old photographs believed to be the earliest taken of enslaved people to a South Carolina museum devoted to African American history as part of a settlement with one of the subjects' descendants.
The photos of the subjects identified by Tamara Lanier as her great-great-great-grandfather Renty, whom she calls ''Papa Renty," and his daughter Delia will be transferred from the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology to the International African American Museum in South Carolina, the state where they were enslaved in 1850 when the photos were taken, a lawyer for Lanier said Wednesday.
The settlement marks the end of a 15-year battle between Lanier and the nation's most elite university to release the 19th-century ''daguerreotypes," a precursor to modern-day photographs. Lanier's attorney Joshua Koskoff told The Associated Press that the resolution is an ''unprecedented'' victory for descendants of those enslaved in the U.S. and praised his client's yearslong determination in pursuing justice for her ancestors.
''I think it's one of one in American history, because of the combination of unlikely features: to have a case that dates back 175 years, to win control over images dating back that long of enslaved people — that's never happened before," Koskoff said in a phone interview.
The AP sent an email seeking comment from Harvard.
A complex history
Lanier, who lives in Connecticut, sued the Ivy League institution in 2019 for ''wrongful seizure, possession and expropriation'' of the images of Renty, Delia and five other enslaved individuals. The suit attacked Harvard for its ''exploitation'' of Renty's image at a 2017 conference and in other uses. It said Harvard has capitalized on the photos by demanding a ''hefty'' licensing fee to reproduce the images.
The daguerreotypes were commissioned by Harvard biologist Louis Agassiz, whose theories on racial difference were used to support slavery in the U.S. The lawsuit says Agassiz came across Renty and Delia while touring plantations in search of racially ''pure'' slaves born in Africa.