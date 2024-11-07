After 20 years of acting, ‘My Old Ass' filmmaker Megan Park finds her groove behind the camera

''I genuinely think that's an important mentality to have because people get so caught up in it. There's always going to be a fire, there's always going to be not enough time, but there's always going to be a fix to the problem,'' she said. ''I try to just be clear with what I need, but also really flexible. I think the best directors are people who consider their role as not as the end-all, be-all genius behind the magic because you're not. You're the curator of creating an environment for creativity to thrive.''