After 20 years at the top of chess, Magnus Carlsen is making his next move

Carlsen and Mats Andre Kristiansen, the chief executive of his company, Fantasy Chess, are betting that a chess game where users can follow individual players and pieces, filters for explaining different elements of each game, and light touch analysis will scoop up causal viewers put off by chess's sometimes rarefied air. The free app was launched in a bid to build the user base ahead of trying to monetizing it. ''That will come later, maybe with advertisements or deeper analysis,'' says Kristiansen.