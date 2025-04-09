After 2 years in an Argentine prison, former Masters champ Angel Cabrera is back at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It has been six long years since Angel Cabrera walked the verdant green fairways of the Masters.
Two were spent in a gray Argentine prison cell.
Once feted with a parade through the streets of Cordoba for his U.S. Open triumph in 2007, and celebrated again for his victory at Augusta National two years later, Cabrera found himself staring down prosecutors in July 2021. The man known as ''El Pato," or ''The Duck,'' for his waddling gait had been accused of making threats against one of his former partners.
Cabrera ultimately was sentenced to prison, and a year later, pleaded guilty when another ex-girlfriend came forward with similar claims. The court made the two sentences concurrent, but the result was still three years and 10 months behind bars.
He was released on parole in August 2023 and cleared to return to the PGA Tour Champions later that year.
Now, after winning the Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday, the 55-year-old Cabrera is back at the Masters, where chairman Fred Ridley affirmed that his lifetime status as a former champion remained intact.
''Life has given me another opportunity. I got to take advantage of that," Cabrera told a small group of reporters who gathered beneath the stately oak that serves as a popular meeting point near the Augusta National clubhouse following his practice round on Tuesday. "I want to do the right things in this second opportunity.''
Over roughly 15 minutes, Cabrera was honest and contrite. He had made mistakes and he owned them.