After 127 years, Smucker's has moved beyond jam. But its CEO still finds time to jam on weekends

A. Around 2000 or 2001, my predecessor realized that we don't have to be a fruit company. What we're good at is marketing and selling brands. We're good at connecting with consumers. And that unlocked this idea that we could enter other categories. That allowed us to become a more meaningful player in the industry. Having that scale allowed us to lead in many categories as I became CEO. But the consumer has been shifting, and we took it upon ourselves to really transform our portfolio. We have to make sure that the businesses that we're in, the brands that we're in, the categories where we play, are able to provide growth.