Afropunk, the Brooklyn-launched festival of alternative Black culture, is coming to Minneapolis for the first time on June 19 at Sheridan Memorial Park.

Performers include Washington D.C. R&B vocalist Ari Lennox, Chicago rapper Noname, Atlanta singer/rapper Mereba and such Twin Cities talents as Miloe and Evv.

There will be panel discussions on June 18 as part of Juneteenth weekend. Other Afropunk activities include food trucks, a live mural, morning yoga sessions, art exhibits and film screenings.

High School for the Recording Arts, a St. Paul music institution led by rapper David T.C. Ellis, is a partner for the festival.

Inspired by the 2003 documentary "Afro-Punk" about Black punks, Afropunk Festival started in '05 in Brooklyn. The aesthetic has evolved from Black punks to alternative African American culture. Afropunk has staged festivals in Atlanta, London, Paris and Johannesburg, South Africa. Previous performers have included Lauryn Hill, Ice Cube and Gary Clark Jr.

This will be the first Afropunk fest in the Midwest. Another event is set for Miami on May 20-22.

Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday. For information, go to planetafropunk.com/Minneapolis.