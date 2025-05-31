Afro Mexican actors fighting racism celebrate their heritage through their plays

TICUMÁN, México — There was something about her body, but Mexican actress Eréndira Castorela couldn't quite put her finger on it.
Some casting directors told her she was ''too tall'' to play a Mexican woman. Others insinuated her features weren't sufficiently ''Indigenous.''
''It wasn't until later that I discovered what it means to recognize oneself as Afro,'' said Castorela, who subsequently confirmed her African ancestry. ''We are a diverse community which, perhaps due to discrimination, doesn't identify as such.''
Her life changed after she joined Mulato Teatro, a theater company that empowers actors of African descent who are eager to forge a career despite racism. However, like most Afro Mexican activists, Castorela believes that nationwide recognition is still a long way off.
''If we look around, we'll see curly hair, high cheekbones, full lips or dark skin,'' the 33-year-old said. ''But there's a wound that prevents us from recognizing ourselves.''
The Afro Mexican lineage
Unlike the United States, where there have been concerted efforts to boost awareness of the Black history, acknowledging Black people in Mexico has received little support.
''The concept of mixed race denies the cultural diversity that defines us as Mexicans," said María Elisa Velázquez, a researcher at the National School of Anthropology and History. "We are not only Indigenous, but also European, African and Asian.''