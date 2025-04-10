African nations that faced steep Trump tariffs get some relief but mostly more uncertainty

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — African nations that faced some of the steepest reciprocal tariffs from the Trump administration were given a moment of relief Thursday by the suspension of the duties, only for new uncertainties to hang over key businesses sending clothing and textiles, vanilla and fruit to the United States.
Lesotho, Madagascar and South Africa were threatened with some of the highest tariff rates under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.
Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom, was stunned by the 50% duties that were due to come into effect Wednesday before Trump announced a 90-day pause on the levies. It was the second highest tariff rate after China.
''This will give us the opportunity to negotiate the reduction of tariffs so that the playing field is levelled,'' Lesotho Trade and Industry Minister Mokhethi Shelile said in response to the suspension. ''It's a serious issue for us, but we are tackling it head-on.''
Many like Lesotho had already sent trade delegations to Washington or were willing to negotiate, with some of their most important industries and tens of thousands of jobs hinging on the outcome.
Lesotho makes American clothing brands
Nearly half of Lesotho's 30,000 clothing and textile workers depend on jobs making apparel for American brands like Levi's, Nike, Reebok and others, which are exported to the U.S. Clothing and textiles is the biggest private employer in the country of just 2.3 million people.
Lesotho's most pressing problem is that regional competitors like Kenya and Eswatini had been assigned much lower tariffs for their exports — some as much as 40% lower. Officials warned that the competitive disadvantage would likely shut down more than a dozen Lesotho factories and eliminate more than 12,000 jobs unless they can significantly reduce their 50% tariff rate in negotiations.