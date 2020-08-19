KABUL, Afghanistan — Two sticky bombs targeted Afghan government employees in Kabul early on Wednesday, killing two people, including a police officer, and wounding two others, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz, one of the sticky bombs was attached to a police vehicle, while the second was attached to a car belonging to the education ministry.

A police investigation was underway, Faramarz said. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said he was not aware of the explosions.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a mortar attack on Tuesday in Kabul that wounded at least 10 civilians, including four children, as Afghans were marking the country's Independence Day.

The militant group said it fired 16 mortar shells, targeting the presidential palace, embassies and Afghan government offices in Kabul. Authorities said most of the shells hit residential homes.

The attacks come amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul political leadership. The government said it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it holds until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers.

The decision went against that of a traditional Afghan council held earlier this month — the Loya Jirga — and is likely to further delay intra-Afghan peace talks sought by the United States.