NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), up 67 cents to $136.48.

Google's parent company agreed to pay $700 million to settle allegations that it had been stifling competition against its Android app store.

UBS Group AG (UBS), up $1.57 to $30.77.

Cevian Capital reportedly took a $1.3 billion stake in the investment bank.

Heico Corp. (HEI), up $2.08 to $185.71.

The aerospace and electronics company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE), down 53 cents to $2.52.

The biotechnology company announced a $150 million stock offering.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), up $6.91 to $50.61.

The operator of digital commerce platforms said it expanded its services with Walmart for buy now, pay later options at self-checkout kiosks.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), up $60.56 to $130.59.

The solar technology company announced a restructuring plan that includes cutting 10% of its workforce.

FMC Corp. (FMC), up $1.45 to $60.34.

The maker of insecticides and herbicides said it is restructuring as a result of a downturn in the global crop protection market.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), up $1.28 to $32.38.

Homebuilders gained ground following an encouraging report on the construction of new homes.