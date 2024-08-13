Advocates want para-surfing to be part of Paralympics after being overlooked for Los Angeles 2028

Feige said that she was disappointment when she heard the announcement, but with a fresh sense of determination to get parasurfing included in the Games — be it at the Los Angeles 2028 or Brisbane 2032 Olympics, she said. ''Cost is a real factor. We recognize that,'' Feige said. ''But I've really been trying to think of how can we showcase our value in terms of corporate sponsorship, how can we showcase our value in terms of viewership, and how can we, as athletes, showcase our sport in a way that would justify a higher cost."