Gophers
USC reportedly explored Gophers AD Mark Coyle as candidate for its job
The Los Angeles Times, citing multiple sources, reported Gophers AD Mark Coyle was one of at least three candidates USC explored for the position.
Vikings
Vikings sign former XFL quarterback in final week of preseason
Jordan Ta'amu, the XFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, is the third former D.C. Defenders player and fourth QB on the Vikings roster.
Local
Odds are good this week's heat will break Twin Cities records
Despite 24 days at or over 90 degrees, there have been no high temperature records set so far this year.
Wolves
Souhan: 'This is Ant's team' could be Wolves or Team USA — or both
Anthony Edwards delivered a dominant performance Sunday in a game against Germany's national team, and we'll see more of this as he steps forward next season with the Timberwolves.
Music
24 Minnesota music acts to see for free daily at the State Fair in 2023
From Soul Asylum to Ethiopian and Ukrainian transplants, here are four homegrown picks per day among the fair's free stages.