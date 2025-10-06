Advocates reignite push for law allowing Minneapolis renters to buy apartment buildings

Twin Cities equity advocates are renewing their push for a law that would give Minneapolis renters the first opportunity to buy their apartment buildings if they are put up for sale.
The Alliance for Metropolitan Stability, which is made up of a host of community groups, wants the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act to become law in Minneapolis by the end of the year. The policy, known as TOPA, already exists in Washington D.C.
Despite being talked about for years, TOPA has failed to gain steam in Minneapolis. During a news conference Sunday afternoon, the alliance called on the Minneapolis City Council to pass the resolution before newly elected council members assume their posts in January.
“Minneapolis is a majority renter city,” said Anndrea Young, executive director of the Heritage Park Neighborhood Association. “It is time for every renter to have agency and a seat at the table to preserve the homes they built and the roots they’ve set down.”
TOPA advocates say the policy can lead to more affordable housing units remaining on the market.
TOPA has been proposed in Minneapolis before, but it has not found success. The push began in 2019, when Minneapolis leaders invited a delegation from D.C. to discuss it.
Since then, the Minneapolis City Council has not had enough support to pass the measure. An ordinance was initially drafted in 2021, but it did not make it to the mayor’s desk.
In 2024, Council Member Jeremiah Ellison introduced a similar measure called the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act. COPA exists in San Francisco and gives affordable housing developers the first chance to purchase a property. The policy did not have the votes to pass last year, either.