Advocates press for accounting of sex-abuse cases in new pope's past jurisdictions

The new pope, Leo XIV, has this in common with many of his peers in the Catholic hierarchy: He's been in positions of authority when accusations of sexual abuse have arisen against priests under his supervision.
Now some advocates for victims say there needs to be an accounting of how Leo — the name taken by Cardinal Robert Prevost upon his election Thursday — handled such cases when he held positions of church authority in Chicago and Peru. And they hope that as pope, he will crack down on other bishops who they say are mishandling similar cases.
''Some might advise giving the new pontiff the benefit of the doubt. We disagree. It is on Pope Leo XIV to win the trust of victims and their families,'' Anne Barrett Doyle of the advocacy group BishopAccountability.org said in a statement.
Some advocates, however, credit Prevost with supporting survivors of an abusive, Peru-based Catholic movement that was eventually dissolved by the late Pope Francis.
Prevost ''stood with us when others didn't. That's why his election matters,'' said abuse survivor and journalist Predo Salinas, who helped found the group Ending Clergy Abuse.
To be clear, no one has accused the pope of any act of abuse himself. Nor is he accused of what many Catholic bishops worldwide have done — knowingly keeping confirmed abusers in public ministry — in what has been the defining scandal of the Catholic Church in recent decades.
Rather, he's been accused of falling short in his responses to cases in Chicago and Peru.
Survivors network filed complaint in March