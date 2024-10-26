DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Advisory to pilots says Iran closes the country's airspace after Israeli attack.
Advisory to pilots says Iran closes the country's airspace after Israeli attack
Advisory to pilots says Iran closes the country's airspace after Israeli attack.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 26, 2024 at 1:06AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener.