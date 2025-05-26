Adriana Leon's 2 goals lead Wave to 5-2 victory over Courage

Perle Morroni, on the counterattack, put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area off a cross played by Delphine Cascarino that slipped through three defenders to get to Morroni. Leon gave the Wave a 2-1 lead in the 40th minute. Gia Corley took the ball from North Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz before Leon rolled in a first-touch shot from near the penalty spot.