Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is back in the NFC North, with his Detroit Lions favored by three points against the visiting Bears on Sunday. Peterson has 999 yards rushing in 12 career season-opening games. Here’s where he ranks all-time on Week 1:

Emmitt Smith 1,247

Walter Payton 1,067

Edgerrin James 1,062

Jim Brown 1,043

Adrian Peterson 999

Peterson also has nine rushing touchdowns in season openers. Here is where that ranks:

Marcus Allen 12

Chuck Muncie 11

Priest Holmes 10

Adrian Peterson 9

MARK CRAIG