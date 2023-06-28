MEXICO CITY — Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season Wednesday off Mexico's western coast.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Adrian had sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea.
On Wednesday afternoon, the storm's center was located about 370 miles (575 kilometers) southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico.
The hurricane center said Adrian was moving west at about 6 mph (9 kph), and that general motion was expected to continue.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Muslims at Hajj brave intense heat to cast stones at pillars representing the devil
Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims on Wednesday braved intense heat to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
World
Unease is boiling over in Uruguay's capital after months of salty tap water
Residents of Uruguay's capital are increasingly exasperated after two months of salty-tasting tap water that has damaged water heaters, boosted demand for bottled water and reportedly caused stomach ailments.
World
Controversial Cayman Islands legislator and former premier charged with rape and indecent assault
A legislator and former premier of the Cayman Islands was charged Wednesday with rape and indecent assault, according to authorities.
World
UN human rights official says arms embargo and deployment of special force needed for Haiti
A U.N. human rights expert said Wednesday that a specialized international force is needed to help fight gang violence in Haiti and that a weapons embargo should be implemented immediately.
World
Adrian becomes the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season off of Mexico's western coast
Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season Wednesday off Mexico's western coast.