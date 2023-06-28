MEXICO CITY — Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season Wednesday off Mexico's western Pacific coast.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Adrian had sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was expected to reach hurricane strength later Wednesday, but keep heading out to sea.
On Tuesday afternoon, the storm's center was located about 360 miles (575 kilometers) southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico.
The center said Adrian was moving west at about 8 mph (13 kph), and that general motion was expected to continue. Adrian was expected to build to hurricane strength by Wednesday, but would likely weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend.
