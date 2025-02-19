A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a handgun at a former friend and avoids years in prison

The verdict came at the height of Rocky’s fame, if not the pinnacle of his music career. The three-time Grammy nominee has a banner year in the works, and can now look to it without the threat of prison hanging over him. He is scheduled to headline the Rolling Loud music festival in March; he is one of the celebrity co-chairs of fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, in May; and he stars with Denzel Washington in director Spike Lee’s film ‘’Highest 2 Lowest,‘’ set for release in early summer.