Rihanna is expecting baby No. 3 with A$AP Rocky, the rapper confirms at the 2025 Met Gala

NEW YORK — At a historic edition of the Met Gala with tons of news-making moments, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky once again stole the show.
The power couple is expecting their third child, the rapper A$AP Rocky revealed.
''It feels amazing, you know,'' gala co-chair A$AP Rocky told reporters who congratulated him Monday after outlets reported the couple was expecting their third child. ''It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know.''
TMZ reported earlier Monday that Rihanna and the rapper were expecting their third child.
A representative for Rihanna didn't immediately return The Associated Press' request for comment.
Photos taken of the singer Monday walking in New York showed her with what appeared to be a baby bump.
Rihanna hasn't yet walked the Met Gala carpet.
''Honestly, it's a blessing nonetheless,'' Rocky told the AP. ''Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we've been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That's love. Love is love.''