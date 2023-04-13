More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Mpls. council OKs millions more in Chauvin brutality settlements
Two settlements go to a man and a woman pinned by Chauvin three years before he murdered George Floyd.
Minneapolis
18-year-old charged with fatally shooting Hopkins man on southern edge of downtown Minneapolis
The 18-year-old told police he acted in self-defense.
Business
Prostate cancer test leads Bio-Techne's expansion into diagnostics
CEO sees potential billion-dollar business for the Minneapolis-based company.
Business
Xcel Energy's new CEO made $7.6M last year
His overall compensation — mainly because of his promotions — was up nearly 23% in 2022.
Rochester
Winona County takes custody of missing woman's children
Judge on Wednesday ordered children to remain in Winona County's care after social workers took children from father earlier this month.