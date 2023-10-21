DELAND, Fla. — Hope Adebayo ran for 197 yards and scored two touchdowns and St. Thomas (Minnesota) beat Stetson 38-6 on Saturday.

Adebayo had scoring runs of 67 and 49 yards and finished averaging 15.2-yards per carry on 13 runs. The 67 yarder put the Tommies (5-3, 4-1 Pioneer Football League) up 7-0 with 6:28 left in the third quarter. The 49 yarder came 10 seconds into the fourth for a 31-0 advantage.

Those two scoring runs totaling 116 yards more than doubled Stetson's 53 yards rushing all day.

Amari Powell threw touchdowns passes covering 11 and 20 yards to Jacob Wildermuth for St. Thomas.

Stetson (3-4, 1-3) got on the board when Devon Brewer crashed in from the 1 to end an 11-play, 86-yard drive with 7:09 left to reduce its deficit to 31-6.

Matt O'Connor threw for 131 yards for Stetson which was outgained 466-298 in total yards.

