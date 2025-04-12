Adebayo has 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Heat pound the Pelicans 153-104.

Pelicans: For the second night in a row, New Orleans used just eight players, seven of whom had played in Thursday night's loss at Milwaukee. Alvarado was the only Pelican in the lineup who did not play Thursday. Active players who did not suit up against Miami included Karlo Matkovic (left hamstring), Brandon Boston Jr. (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (achilles), Yves Missi (ankle), Jordan Hawkins (back) and Bruce Brown (knee).