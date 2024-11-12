Maryland swipes one of Minnesota's best hoopers

Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addi Mack had been considering a number of Big Ten programs, and she announced Tuesday that she will play college basketball at Maryland next season.
Addi Mack, one of Minnesota’s top scorers, commits to Maryland women’s basketball team
A standout at Minnehaha Academy, Addi Mack is one of the state’s top basketball recruits. She had multiple Big Ten offers.
A 5-8 four-star prospect and the No. 2-ranked recruit in Minnesota’s Class of 2025, Mack took official visits to Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin. The Gophers were not among her final schools.
Mack averaged 32 points as a junior for Minnehaha Academy last season, while also becoming the fifth-fastest girls player in state history to reach 3,000 career points. With a 53-point performance last season, she led the Red Hawks to a third-place finish in Class 2A after beating Crosby-Ironton and Gophers commit Tori Oehrlein.
At the top of the state’s 2025 class, Maple Grove guard Jordan Ode committed to Michigan State and is expected to sign with the Spartans to begin the early national signing day period Wednesday. Ode and Mack were AAU teammates with the Minnesota Fury this summer.
