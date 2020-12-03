CINCINNATI — Mika Adams-Woods posted 16 points as Cincinnati beat Lipscomb 67-55 on Wednesday.
Chris Vogt had 12 points and three blocks for Cincinnati (1-0). Rapolas Ivanauskas added 11 points and David DeJulius had six rebounds.
Romeao Ferguson and Greg Jones each scored 12 points for the Bisons (1-2). Ahsan Asadullah had three assists and seven turnovers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Steelers overcome rust, shorthanded Ravens to move to 11-0
Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach refused to reach for one.
Twins
Twins will move on without Rosario
The popular left fielder was non-tendered as MLB teams made contract decisions for 2021.
Gophers
Clemson beats South Carolina State 75-38 in home opener
Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds, freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points and Clemson beat South Carolina State 75-38 on Wednesday night in the Tigers' home opener.
Wolves
With new contract signed, Wolves' Beasley declines to discuss legal case
It was Malik Beasley's first media session in more than seven months. He faces Hennepin County charges of drug possession and threats of violence.
Vikings
Scouting report: Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars (1-10) have the NFL's second-worst record, ahead of only the winless Jets.