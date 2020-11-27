MOBILE, Ala. — Darian Adams posted 18 points as Jacksonville State topped Florida Atlantic 60-50 on Friday.
Brandon Huffman had seven points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville State (1-1), which lost to Alabama in its opener. The Gamecocks feature 11 newcomers this season -- with Kayne Henry the lone returning starter.
Karlis Silins scored 12 points for the Owls (0-2).
