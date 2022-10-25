Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Adams Publishing Group, the Minnesota-based company that owns community newspapers in 19 states, is purchasing a 13-member Montana newspaper group, the companies announced.

Adams Publishing CEO Mark Adams said Monday the purchase of Yellowstone Newspapers is expected to close on Nov. 1. The price was not disclosed.

Adams Publishing owns more than 120 newspapers and more than 220 media-related and associated digital products. It purchased the group that owned the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and the Belgrade News in Montana in 2017.

Yellowstone Newspapers, which started in 1965, includes the Miles City Star, the Livingston Enterprise, the Laurel Outlook and 10 other papers, along with commercial printing operations. It employs more than 100 people.

The other Yellowstone Newspapers are located in Lewistown, Glendive, Dillon, Hardin, Red Lodge, Big Timber, Columbus, Forsyth, Terry and Stanford.