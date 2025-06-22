Adames scores twice in Reign's 4-1 win over struggling Royals

Emeri Adames scored two goals in the second half and the Seattle Reign beat the Utah Royals 4-1 in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday.
It was the first multi-goal game of Adames' career, and at 19 years and 79 days old, she became the second-youngest player to ever score two goals in an NWSL match.
Elsewhere in the NWSL on Saturday, Gotham FC beat Bay FC 2-1 at home, the North Carolina Courage won 2-1 at home against the Houston Dash, and the Portland Thorns edged the Chicago Stars 1-0 to stay undefeated at Providence Park.
At America First Field in Utah, the Reign (6-4-3) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.
Ji So-Yun scored from 14 yards out after a headed pass from Maddie Dahlien in the sixth minute. Ji then returned the favor and played Dahlien through on goal for the Reign's second goal in the 16th.
Bianca St-Georges scored for the Royals in the 31st as the Canadian forward tapped in from close range after Ally Sentnor's strike rebounded off the post.
Ji got her second assist of the match when she slipped the ball to Adames in the 66th and the youngster found the corner with a swift left-footed shot from 12 yards to make it 3-1.
Adames converted a penalty kick in the 90th. She leads Seattle with four goals this season.