Wolves

Adam Silver: NBA playing wait-and-see with Timberwolves sale

The NBA commissioner said he saw no reason why the sale to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez would not be approved but that the next step was to see if Glen Taylor would appeal the arbitration decision.

By Tim Reynolds

The Associated Press
February 16, 2025 at 8:24PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday night festivities in San Francisco. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/The Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO – A few days after an arbitration panel ruled that ownership transfer of the Timberwolves from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez — who would get the majority stake for $1.5 billion — must continue as originally planned, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is waiting to see what happens next.

“My expectation is that will move forward. But first, Glen Taylor does have a decision to make as to whether to appeal that arbitration decision,” Silver said Saturday night during his annual address to the media at All-Star weekend. ”I mean, that’s Glen’s decision to make. I haven’t talked to him directly about that.

“I think, though, that A-Rod, certainly Marc Lore, are well-known to the league at this point. They’ve already been vetted and approved as minority owners. I think they understood that the league had no role in this arbitration. That was something they had agreed to as part of their purchase agreement.”

Silver said he sees no reason why the sale wouldn’t be approved, but stopped short of speaking for the Board of Governors and the decision they would have to make to get the sale across the finish line.

At least 23 of the 30 NBA owners would have to approve the sale for it to be confirmed.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Reynolds

The Associated Press

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Silver: NBA playing wait-and-see with Wolves sale

card image

The NBA commissioner said he saw no reason why the sale to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez would not be approved but that the next step was to see if Glen Taylor would appeal the arbitration decision.

Wolves

Edwards arrives at third NBA All-Star Game wielding a jump shot that has changed his game

card image

Sports

Neal: As Wild and Timberwolves take their winter breaks, only one has laurels to rest on

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image