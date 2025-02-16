SAN FRANCISCO – A few days after an arbitration panel ruled that ownership transfer of the Timberwolves from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez — who would get the majority stake for $1.5 billion — must continue as originally planned, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is waiting to see what happens next.
Adam Silver: NBA playing wait-and-see with Timberwolves sale
By Tim Reynolds
“My expectation is that will move forward. But first, Glen Taylor does have a decision to make as to whether to appeal that arbitration decision,” Silver said Saturday night during his annual address to the media at All-Star weekend. ”I mean, that’s Glen’s decision to make. I haven’t talked to him directly about that.
“I think, though, that A-Rod, certainly Marc Lore, are well-known to the league at this point. They’ve already been vetted and approved as minority owners. I think they understood that the league had no role in this arbitration. That was something they had agreed to as part of their purchase agreement.”
Silver said he sees no reason why the sale wouldn’t be approved, but stopped short of speaking for the Board of Governors and the decision they would have to make to get the sale across the finish line.
At least 23 of the 30 NBA owners would have to approve the sale for it to be confirmed.
