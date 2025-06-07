Adam Frazier has 3 hits, scores winning run as Pirates top Phillies 5-4

PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier had three hits and scored the winning run on Nick Gonzalez's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates rally for a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
David Bednar (1-4) struck out the side in the ninth.
Frazier and Jared Triolo started the ninth with singles off Jordan Romano (0-3). Isiah Kiner-Falefa loaded the bases with a bunt before Oneil Cruz struck out looking. Gonzales then lifted a 2-2 slider to the warning track, allowing Frazier to score.
Trea Turner gave Philadelphia an early lead, getting on with a single for his first of three hits and taking third on a double steal in the first before scoring on a grounder from Nick Castellanos. The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI single the next inning.
Turner hit a double to right and Alec Bohm brought him in with a single to left, putting the Phillies back ahead 2-1 in the third. Reynolds tied it again with his eighth home run of the season into the left-field bleachers.
Turner drove in two with a two-out single for a 4-2 lead in the fourth. Henry Davis answered with a two-run homer the same inning.
Endy Rodríguez left due to right elbow discomfort and continues to be evaluated, the Pirates said.
