Minnesota History: Ad man turned Paul Bunyan into a folklore icon

Laughead was not the first to collect and publish Bunyan stories. Paul Bunyan’s name appeared in a 1904 Duluth News Tribune article, a Detroit newspaper assembled some Bunyan tales in 1910 and American Lumberman magazine published some of the stories in verse and prose in 1914. But by 1922, when Red River Lumber repackaged Laughead’s early material into “The Marvelous Exploits of Paul Bunyan,” tales of the legendary ax-man with his blue ox spread like wildfire.