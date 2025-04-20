Acuña criticizes Braves manager Snitker's response to Kelenic failing to hustle on long drive

''He didn't run. You've got to run,'' Snitker said of Acuña after the 2019 game. ''It's not going to be acceptable here. As a teammate you're responsible for 24 other guys. That name on the front is a lot more important than the name on the back of that jersey. You can't do that. We're trying to accomplish something and do something special here and personal things have got to be put on the backburner. You just can't let your team down like that.''