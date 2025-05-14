Actor Halle Bailey gets restraining order against rapper DDG alleging violence, fear for their baby

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has granted a restraining order to ''The Little Mermaid'' actor and singer Halle Bailey, who says her ex-boyfriend, the rapper and YouTuber DDG, has been repeatedly violent with her and she fears for herself and the baby they have together.
The judge on Tuesday ordered DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., to stay away from Bailey and their 17-month-old son, Halo, until a June 6 hearing.
''Throughout our relationship,'' Bailey said in documents requesting the order, ''Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.''
A message seeking comment from a representative for Granberry was not immediately answered.
Bailey, 25, and Granberry, 27, were in a relationship from 2022 until last year, and since their breakup there have been ''multiple acts of physical violence," Bailey said.
In a January incident that she recounts in detail, Bailey said Granberry was repeatedly calling her a ''bitch'' as she tried to strap the baby into a seat inside his car.
''The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,'' Bailey said in the documents. ''We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.''
Bailey included photos of her tooth and bruises on her arms in her filing.