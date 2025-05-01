Activists to rally worldwide on May Day, with US protests targeting Trump policies

CHICAGO — From worker rights rallies to marches for social justice, activists around the globe will kick off May Day demonstrations on Thursday.
In some countries, it's a public holiday honoring labor, but activists planning marches in the United States say much of their message is about fighting back against President Donald Trump's policies targeting immigrants, federal workers and diversity programs.
Thousands are expected at demonstrations from Tokyo to Chicago. In some parts of the U.S., though, fear sowed by the Trump administration is expected to keep some immigrants home.
''Everybody is under attack right now,'' said Jorge Mujica, a longtime labor leader from Chicago, where May Day rallies historically have had a large turnout.
May Day's beginnings
The roots of May Day, or International Workers Day, stretch back over a century to a turbulent and pivotal time in U.S. labor history.
In the 1880s, unions pushing for better workplace conditions began advocating for an eight-hour workday with widespread demonstrations and strikes. In May 1886, a Chicago labor rally turned deadly when a bomb was thrown and police retaliated with gunfire. Several labor activists, most of them immigrants, were convicted of conspiracy to incite violence among other charges. Four were hanged.
Unions later recommended that the workers be honored every May 1. A sculpture in Chicago's Haymarket Square commemorates them with an inscription that reads: ''Dedicated to all workers of the world.''