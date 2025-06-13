Activists stopped in Libya and Egypt ahead of planned march on Gaza

RABAT, Morocco — Egyptian authorities detained additional activists planning to march to Gaza in protest of restrictions on aid reaching the territory while security forces in eastern Libya blocked a convoy of activists en route to meet them.
Demonstrators from 80 countries planned to march to Egypt's border with Gaza to spotlight the deepening humanitarian crises facing Palestinians since Israel began blocking aid trucks from entering the coastal enclave in March. It slightly eased restrictions last month, allowing limited aid in, but experts warn the measures fall far short.
The Global March on Gaza was slated to be among the largest demonstrations of its kind in recent years, coinciding with other efforts including a boat carrying activists and aid that was intercepted by Israel's military en route to Gaza earlier this week.
Activists detained in Egypt
Organizers on Friday said authorities confiscated passports of 40 people planning to march at a checkpoint outside Cairo, where they're being held in the heat. Others are being detained at hotels. They urged officials from the activists' home countries to push Egypt to release their citizens.
Friday's detentions come after hundreds arriving in Cairo were earlier detained and deported to their home countries in Europe and North Africa. Before authorities confiscated their passports, the activists said they planned to gather at a campsite on the road to the Sinai to prepare for Sunday's march. They said authorities had not yet granted them authorization to travel through the Sinai, which Egypt considers a highly sensitive area.
''We continue to urge the Egyptian government to permit this peaceful march, which aligns with Egypt's own stated commitment to restoring stability at its border and addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza,'' the activists said in a statement.
Hicham El-Ghaoui, one of the group's spokespeople, said they would refrain from demonstrating until receiving clarity on whether Egypt will authorize their protest.