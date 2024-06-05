Students and LGBTQ activists rallied outside Hopkins High School on Wednesday seeking justice and accountability in the alleged assault of a transgender student outside a bathroom there last week.

Minnetonka police are investigating the incident as a "possible hate crime," the city said in a statement.

The victim's brother, speaking to reporters after advocates slammed the school district and as Pride flags flew, said his sister had been "sucker punched" by a fellow student who used a homophobic slur.

His sister, a 17-year-old junior, suffered a broken jaw and teeth that required surgery, the brother said.

Hannah Edwards, director of Transforming Families Minnesota, an organizer of the event, told the crowd that the school failed to call an ambulance or to file a police report that day, and that it wasn't until after notice of the rally was posted Tuesday that it informed the school community about the incident.

"Our trans youth deserve protection," Edwards said. "They deserve love, they deserve safety and an equal opportunity to learn at their public schools."

Upbeat, passionate songs played over a speaker and the adults on hand cheered as dozens of students walked to the rally from both the high school and a nearby middle school.

Hopkins High School students, staff, and local activists cheer on students coming to the rally in support of a transgender student who allegedly was attacked leaving a bathroom last Thursday, during a rally at the school in Minnetonka on Wednesday.

The Hopkins school district's statement released Wednesday said that its administration and the Minnetonka Police were investigating "an act of violence that occurred last Thursday and involved a student who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community."

The district declined to comment further on what happened until that investigation is done, but said the schools value diversity and inclusion.

"We will address any issues that compromise the safety and inclusivity of our school environment," the statement said. "We support and stand by any group that is marginalized, including our LGBTQ+ scholars and staff."

In its statement, the city said it received a 911 call about the incident on the day of the alleged assault, and an accompanying transcript revealed the call came from a family member. Police have no record of the school district filing a report, Andrew Wittenborg, a city spokesman, said Wednesday.

"Details remain limited as the case was reported to police after school had ended for the day," the city's statement said. "The case remains active and further information is not yet available."

Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, the first transgender member of the state Legislature, said that she often gets calls about transgender students who are beaten up and that the victim's family wanted to go public to encourage action and accountability in such cases.

"This is a family that wants to use the trauma for some good," she said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Finke said that she had been making calls to local officials and that it seemed as if no one at that time wanted to step up and say or do anything.

"Take this seriously," Finke said of the goal of the rally. "It is a problem in our community. It happens a lot."

Edwards, pledging support to the victim while at the rally, said: "You are worthy of safety. You are worthy of dignity and a life full of opportunities. You are beautiful just as you are .... Know that we're here, know that we are watching and we are looking forward to helping you do better so that this will never happen again."