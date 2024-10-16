Activists in rural Georgia seek more robust effort to get Black voters to the polls

Biden won in part with the support of Black voters in rural south Georgia. That year, there were several high-profile races happening at once, which brought a flurry of activity and sparked enthusiasm among Black voters who had been historically neglected by candidates. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — now senators — and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams traveled to the area to help turn out Black voters across rural counties. It didn't hurt that Warnock and Abrams, both Black, have long been at ease in the rural South.