Shots fired outside a Minneapolis water park left families traumatized Wednesday, a community activist said.

Lisa Clemons, founder and director of a Mother's Love, said on social media that her children were being tutored at North Commons Park when 18 shots were fired.

Police were sent to North Commons Park just before 2 p.m. after a shootout between a group of people in the parking lot and another on the street, according to WCCO.

"The Police had to escort families to their ... cars with crying and scared kids," wrote Clemons, who said gunfire struck her niece's car. "Our babies should not have to continue being traumatized [in] north Minneapolis."

Bullets also struck a bus in the parking lot, but no injuries were reported, according to WCCO. Visitors at the water park took shelter in a building during the shootout.

The park was closed for the rest of the day.

In a call to Minneapolis police, questions about the shooting were referred to Minneapolis Park Police. Park police were not able to respond Wednesday evening.

Alex Chhith