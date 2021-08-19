A community activist said families were left traumatized after shots were fired outside a Minneapolis water park on Wednesday.

Lisa Clemons, founder and director of A Mother's Love, said on social media that her children were being tutored at North Commons Park when 18 shots were fired. Police were dispatched to North Commons Park just before 2 p.m. after witnesses saw a shootout between a group in the parking lot and another on the street, according to WCCO.

"The Police had to escort families to their ... cars with crying and scared kids," wrote Clemons, who said her niece's car was struck by gunfire. "Our babies should not have to continue being traumatized [in] north Minneapolis."

A bus in the parking lot was struck by a bullet but no injuries were reported, according to WCCO. Those at the water park went into a nearby building during the shootout.

The park was closed for the rest of the day.

In a call to Minneapolis police, questions about the shooting were referred to Minneapolis park police. Park police were not able to respond Wednesday evening.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759