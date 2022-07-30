Activist shareholders achieved a higher rate of success on public policy resolutions during this year's proxy season, driven by changes from the Securities and Exchange Commission and investor pressure on companies to tackle environmental, social and governance issues.

Environmental and social resolutions edged out governance for the first time as categories with the most majority-supported proposals, according to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

Resolutions focused on climate change and diversity made up 45% of proposals that received majority support, a group of nine attorneys from Gibson Dunn's securities regulation and corporate governance practice said in a July 11 client note. Meanwhile, governance made up 38% of proposals with majority support.

The attention on ESG stewardship is unlikely to slow as investors expand the range of issues they want to engage on, despite vocal opposition from Republicans.

The U.S. proxy season generally takes place from mid-April to mid-June, when many companies have annual meetings.

In total, investors have voted on 282 ESG resolutions at annual meetings this year, up nearly 60% from the same period in 2021, according to findings released last week by As You Sow, the Sustainable Investments Institute and Proxy Impact.

Shareholders have cast majority votes favoring 34 ESG resolutions. Besides diversity proposals, shareholder resolutions focused on climate change and the environment made up the bulk of successful proxy votes.

A proposal from Christian Brothers Investment Services asked Exxon Mobil Corp. to publish an audited report outlining how the International Energy Agency's modeling for a net zero economy by 2050 would affect the "assumptions, costs, estimates and valuations" underlying the company financial statements.

The resolution garnered 52% of votes cast at Exxon's annual meeting despite the board's recommendation for investors to vote against it.

Meanwhile, a resolution from Hermes Equity Ownership Services Ltd. called on Chevron Corp. to issue a report on the reliability of methane emission disclosures.

Some 98% of votes cast were in support of the measure after the company's board of directors recommended shareholders vote in favor of the resolution.

The success is partly due to recent moves by the SEC. Last year, the agency said it will be more likely to require companies to hold shareholder votes on public policy issues than it was during the Trump administration.

That led companies to sharply curtail requests to block shareholder resolutions last year compared to previous proxy seasons, Gibson Dunn attorneys said.

Meyers writes for CQ-Roll Call.