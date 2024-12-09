Activist investors urge Macy's to create a real estate unit among other changes to boost stock

In July, it cut off monthslong buyout talks with two investment firms, saying the bid was inadequate and the financing was not certain. Macy's said those bidders, Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, failed to provide it with additional information by its June 25 deadline, including the highest price they would be willing to pay. In April, Macy's named two independent directors to its board backed by Arkhouse, ending a fight to replace most of the board and to acquire the chain.